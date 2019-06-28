Man arrested, charged with murder in Country Club Drive shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.
30-year-old George Berry was arrested from murder after Renado Brady was found shot in the back on Country Club Drive on June 23.
According to police, the shooting happened on Country Club Drive near Clinton Boulevard just after 2 a.m.
Officers found a black male lying near a vehicle, suffering from a wound to the back.
