Local filmmakers hoping to share flood victims stories with documentary

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - With over 500,00 acres under water, and nearly 200 homes with water in them, this year’s backwater flood has been making our headlines for months.
It’s also caught the eye of some local filmmakers who want to share the flood victim’s stories with the world.
William, Cara and Carson Bristow are the producers behind the upcoming documentary film, If it Keeps Raining which chronicles the people impacted in the flood of 2019.
On this day they’re at the Eagle Lake home of Ann Dahl, one of the lucky ones who didn’t get water in her home, but there’s other damage to attend to.
Carson Bristow said, “That’s the main thing I think I’ve seen is the outlook of the people I think the determination to come back and rebuild.”
The Bristows even went to Washington to talk to Senators about the controversial pumps, which many say could have prevented the flood in the first place.
William Bristow said, “That’s been one thing were really focused on is introducing characters and seeing it would be nice to finish these pumps but in the meantime in a few months we’re gonna have to recover from this and we don’t know what that’s going to look like.”
Their goal is to give the people suffering from the flood in the Delta a voice.
The hope is to put their documentary in film festivals and other outlets, telling the history of this flood event, through the voices of those that survived it.
