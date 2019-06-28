Judge rules suspect’s ‘I’m sorry’ video can be used in murder trial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT/AP) - Jurors will be allowed to hear what a Mississippi man told a reporter on video as he was arrested in the killings of eight people, according to the Associated Press.
District Attorney Dee Bates stated in a press release on Friday that hearings were conducted earlier this week on various motions to suppress evidence before the Circuit Court of Lincoln County in the case of The State of Mississippi v. Willie Corey Godbolt.
Godbolt is charged with shooting and killing seven family members and a Lincoln County deputy after an argument with his estranged wife in May 2017. He’s confessed to at least one of those shootings.
During the two days of questioning, the District Attorney’s office called 19 law enforcement and fact witnesses. At the conclusion of the hearing Circuit Judge David Strong ruled on the admissibility of the contested evidence.
The Associated Press reported that a judge ruled that Godbolt’s statements - including saying “I’m sorry” that a deputy was killed - will be admissible at trial.
The judge ruled Thursday that Godbolt willingly spoke to a Clarion Ledger reporter who identified herself as a journalist twice.
District Attorney Bates said the trial has been set for February 2020.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved. (Some information obtained from the Associated Press.)