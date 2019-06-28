Habitat for Humanity plans to rehab homes in the Broadmoor subdivision

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Habitat for Humanity is changing lives -- and the look of a north Jackson neighborhood.
The non-profit organization is planning to bring new families to the nearly 70-year-old Broadmoor subdivision.
Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area blessed the homes of two families on Avalon Road Thursday as part of the Broadmoor Initiative.
Habitat plans to rehabilitate or build 100 houses in the subdivision over the next five years.
“Jackson’s turning around,” said Habitat Board Vice President Slade Exley. “I just feel like for Jackson to put its best foot forward to new visitors and new people coming into the area, really good looking neighborhoods—well-functioning neighborhoods—are very important."
The north Jackson neighborhood was developed in the 1950′s for soldiers returning from World War II.
In the past decade, the area declined.
The plan is to bring in a new generation of first-time home buyers.
Jessica Akin is a Broadmoor resident.
“Habitat is such a wonderful organization and they always bring in really great people to work on the houses, but they also bring in really good homeowners,” said Akin. “So we’re excited to meet them. I know that they’ll be really wonderful neighbors."
The next Broadmoor renovation project is underway on Meadow Ridge Drive.
