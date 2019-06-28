Crews working to repair gas line break on Hoy Road in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews are responding to a reported gas line break in Madison.
The break has been reported on Hoy Road between David Drive and Old Rice Road.
Atmos Gas Company is on scene working to repair the line, it could take between 3-7 hours to repair.
Detours for Lost Rabbit Road will rerouted from Green Oak to Old Rice Road. Neighbors that live on Hoy Road between North Old Canton and David Drive will be allowed to get to their residence.
This is a developing story.
