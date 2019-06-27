Ex-Lumberton police chief sues city citing religious discrimination

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton and its current leaders are being sued by one of the city’s former police chiefs.
Carlus Page, in a complaint filed in federal court, claims he was ousted as chief because of religious discrimination.
Page alleges the board of aldermen and mayor agreed to allow him to have Sundays off so he could continue to serve as pastor at New Heights Church of Christ in Biloxi. Page claims he was granted that accommodation when he first started on the force as a part-time officer in 2013.
The suit claims all members of the board of aldermen, as well as the mayor, agreed to the same accommodation when Page became chief in April 2018.
On Aug. 20, Page was demoted to part-time patrol officer by unanimous vote.
In September 2018, Page claims the police department had him scheduled to work every Sunday, leaving him “no choice but to withdraw himself from the position as no reasonable person would have continued to work under the circumstances.”
The lawsuit seeks back wages and reinstatement to the position of chief or other damages.
