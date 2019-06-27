Underage driver faces DUI, other charges after leading high-speed chase in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A juvenile is behind bars now after leading police on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say the chase began just before 2 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln County.
They say that the underage driver fled 6 miles after speeding through a traffic stop on Highway 84 to Jackson Liberty road - and then crashing out onto W Lincoln Road.
Two people were inside the car when it crashed. The drive was not injured, the passenger was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
The driver is facing multiple charges including speeding 103 miles per hour in a 65 speed limit zone. He was also charged with DUI, reckless driving, disregard for traffic signs, not wearing a seatbelt, not having a license, and felony fleeing.
He was transported to the Lincoln Co Jail, and just now moved to the Adams Co juvenile detention center.
Because he was underage, no ID will be provided.
MHP believes he was driving a family vehicle.
