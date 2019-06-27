Today is Salvation Army’s Do Good Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a 24-hour blitz going on to help people in need across the Jackson area. The Salvation Army has NEVER done this before: It’s called “Do Good Day”!
A phone bank has been set up since late Wednesday night, and volunteers are taking shifts to take your donations, because the giving spirit slows down a little bit during the summer.
Board members say The Salvation Army is a great cause.
“For the young kids we have the camp out there right now, going on right now in Lexington Mississippi," says board member Johnny Maloney. "Seniors come in, and also people who are down on their luck and need help, transitional housing, and helping people find jobs.”
“We have programs that are functioning every single day, and a lot of people don’t realize that. They think we are just disaster or just Christmas,” adds Michelle Hartfield with The Salvation Army. “We’re here. We want to keep those programs running and help as many people as we can.”
The number to call is 601-957-8911, or you can donate through VENMO with DOGOODJXN.
The campaign runs until 10:30 Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.