Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Terry Defibaugh of Jackson.
He is described as a white man, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at about 4:13 p.m. in the vicinity of Highway 18 in Hinds County wearing dark shorts and green shirt.
Terry Defibaugh could possibly be traveling in a 2006 red Dodge 2500 pickup bearing MS tag IAD7525.
Family members say Terry Difibaugh suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Terry Difibaugh contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
