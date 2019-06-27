Ridgeland man arrested by U.S. Marshals on sexual battery and rape charges

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals arrest a man wanted for rape and sexual battery in Pearl.
29-year-old Robert Wilson Kruger of Ridgeland was picked up Thursday at a location in Rankin County. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape. We have learned the victim is a 25-year-old female.
Pearl Police spokesman, Greg Flynn tells us Kruger's arrest follows a 3 month investigation. The incident allegedly happened in March.
The case will be presented to a Rankin County Grand Jury. Kruger has posted a $150,000 dollar bond.
