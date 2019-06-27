Ridgeland man arrested by U.S. Marshals on sexual battery and rape charges

Robert Kruger was arrested Thursday in Rankin County

29 year old Robert Wilson Kruger is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape in Pearl.
By Maggie Wade | June 27, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 4:37 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals arrest a man wanted for rape and sexual battery in Pearl.

29-year-old Robert Wilson Kruger of Ridgeland was picked up Thursday at a location in Rankin County. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape. We have learned the victim is a 25-year-old female.

Pearl Police spokesman, Greg Flynn tells us Kruger's arrest follows a 3 month investigation. The incident allegedly happened in March.

The case will be presented to a Rankin County Grand Jury. Kruger has posted a $150,000 dollar bond.

