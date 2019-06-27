MDOC searching for Quitman County escapee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for Quitman County Community Work Center Inmate Walter Lee Lewis.
Lewis, 31, was last seen around 1:05 p.m. Thursday at a jobsite in Clarksdale.
He was convicted in February 2010 of conspiracy to commit a crime and malicious mischief in Lee County and received a 20-year sentence.
Lewis, is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
If you see Lewis, contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
