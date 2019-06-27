Longtime Louisiana mayor arrested following special meeting

By KSLA Digital Team | June 27, 2019 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 3:47 PM

MANY, La (KSLA) - A special meeting ended with the longtime mayor of Many leaving in handcuffs Thursday.

Many Mayor Ken Freeman was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on June 27 on one count each of speeding, disobeying a stop sign and resisting arrest by flight. [Source: Sabine Parish Detention Center]
Kenneth A. Freeman, who has been the town’s mayor since 1989, was taken into police custody by Assistant Police Chief Dewayne Brumley.

Freeman was under investigation for a prior incident which left him charged with speeding (48 mph in a 35-mph zone), resisting arrest by flight and disobeying a stop sign, according to Brumley and booking records.

“Reprisal, simply reprisal,” the eight-term mayor said in response to a question someone asked while he is being handcuffed in Town Hall.

Freeman then was read his rights.

And there was a smattering of applause, laughter and hoots as he exited Town Hall and was led to a police unit.

Freeman was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

(Source: Semmie Buffin)

He has since been released on bond.

His bonds totaled $1,667.

The reason for the special meeting was to consider changing an ordnance on how the town would choose its next police chief, more specifically to turn the elective position into an appointed position.

Freeman’s term in office expires June 30, 2021.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for further details.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.