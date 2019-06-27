Longtime Louisiana mayor arrested following special meeting

MANY, La (KSLA) - A special meeting ended with the longtime mayor of Many leaving in handcuffs Thursday.
Kenneth A. Freeman, who has been the town’s mayor since 1989, was taken into police custody by Assistant Police Chief Dewayne Brumley.
Freeman was under investigation for a prior incident which left him charged with speeding (48 mph in a 35-mph zone), resisting arrest by flight and disobeying a stop sign, according to Brumley and booking records.
“Reprisal, simply reprisal,” the eight-term mayor said in response to a question someone asked while he is being handcuffed in Town Hall.
Freeman then was read his rights.
And there was a smattering of applause, laughter and hoots as he exited Town Hall and was led to a police unit.
Freeman was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
He has since been released on bond.
His bonds totaled $1,667.
The reason for the special meeting was to consider changing an ordnance on how the town would choose its next police chief, more specifically to turn the elective position into an appointed position.
Freeman’s term in office expires June 30, 2021.
