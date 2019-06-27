Jackson community mourns death of Cedric Willis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vigil Wednesday night for a man wrongly convicted and sentenced to prison.
44-year-old Cedric Willis was released from prison after serving 13 years for murder and armed robbery.
He was shot and killed Monday at the corner of Dewitt Avenue and Bailey Avenue. Family members, friends and supporters gather in the same area, to remember his life, his work against crime and injustice.
Alana Willis said, "another senseless killing in Jackson. He was well known, a motivational speaker. He did a lot for the community, he spoke for the community and we just want to keep his memory going. Let people know the violence has to stop."
Coleman said, "we got to step up man, and talk to these young youth. These 10, 11, 12 year olds. We got to talk to them now, because its gonna be too late. I know some of these other guys we can't even save because I mean they running wild."
Pastor Cumbest said, "we're praying for the time where violence will cease, and that people will be able to settle their problems in different ways, that the people will no longer turn to violence and just random acts."
Pastor Cumbest says he has only been with Wells Church for two days but wanted to show support for the family and community.
Police are still looking for leads and information in this case.
