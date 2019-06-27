Habitat to unveil 5-year initiative to revitalize historic Broadmoor neighborhood in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Looking ahead, two more families will become first-time homeowners this Friday, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
This time, in an historic community called Broadmoor, part of a 5-year initiative to revitalize it.
The two houses are on Avalon Street about 15 minutes from downtown Jackson, just blocks away from Chastain Middle School. And Habitat is taking a different approach.
Affordable housing for veterans of World War II, often referred to as “box houses” sprang up across the nation in the 1950′s, including here in Jackson. The historic Broadmoor Community is dotted with them...two, now targeted by Habitat for Humanity.
Merrill McKewen, with Habitat for Humanity, said, “Everybody has a Broadmoor story. You know, my grandmother lived there or I grew up there or I went to school there, because in the 50′s, this was the feeder pattern, just like it is now, to Murrah High School.”
Now, not all habitat homes are built from the ground up. In some cases it’s more cost effective to rehab existing homes, like this one.
“And the idea of coming into a well-established neighborhood with well-built homes which were post-war boxes, mostly built after World War II, that we could gut them to the studs, put almost everything new in here and bring them back more economically with as good or better a product," said McKewen.
McKewen said she even bought a home here in the 1980′s. Habitat is calling this ‘The Broadmoor Initiative’ and workers are furiously putting the finishing touches on the historic structures. They’re across the street from each other on Avalon and they will be ready for two new families to call home by Friday.
As with all new Habitat homeowners, there's a certain amount of sweat equity that goes along with the deal.
“So when we hand those keys over, as we will to these two homeowners on Friday, they will have worked for these houses and they will have worked in these houses and that’s what makes it home.”said McKewen.
The houses on Avalon will be dedicated Thursday at noon.
Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area has made 638 homes available for families who may not have been able to achieve the American Dream.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.