Backwater slowly begins to recede in Holly Bluff community

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - High waters continue to cover parts of Yazoo County and farmland in the South Delta region.
The Holly Bluff community is one of the main areas affected by backwater flooding.
Clay Adcock is a well-known farmer in Yazoo County, but lately business has been at a standstill because backwater flooding has swamped Holly Bluff.
“I had to build a levee around my house to keep the water out of it. I have not been about to plant a crop this year: cotton, corn, or soybeans,” said Adcock.
Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham says Adcock is one of many residents fed up with flooding.
“We still have people who can’t get to and from their homes. We still have people living in the flood waters and they have to boat in and out,” said Willingham.
Willingham says around 40 families have evacuated the area and 20 roads remain closed due to flooding. The gates at Steele Bayou opened late last week.
Emergency management officials admit it’s not offering much relief to the residents.
“The gates have been open for four to five days and we've seen a very, very slow fall in the water. This community continues to be affected financially and mentally,” said Willingham.
“Yes. We have looked at same water for five months and it won’t go down until the end of July or the first part of August. It will be a slow process.”
Many of the farmers and residents blame the flooding on the fact that there are no pumps to help get the water out. They are referring to the Yazoo Backwater Project where levees and gates in the South Delta were built, but the EPA said no to adding pumps over environmental concerns.
“The long-term solution to make sure this doesn’t happen again is the backwater pumps. I have a good chance this time because of the devastation unfortunately that we had.”
