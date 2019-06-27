Afternoon Storms

Seasonably hot and humid weather continues through the end of this week and the weekend... Starting out in the 70s along with lots of sunshine. For today, a mix of sun and clouds this morning followed by a scattering of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Any storm that does develop will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. This pattern continues through the weekend, featuring hot days and muggy nights along with hit a miss showers and storms each afternoon.