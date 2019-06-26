Three taken to hospital after vehicle collides with Amtrak in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Volunteer Fire Department arrived at Jerry Clower Boulevard and Grand Avenue Tuesday evening after receiving a call about an Amtrak train versus car crash.
According to Yazoo City Police Chief Ron Sampson, a vehicle ran through the crossing arms on the tracks and struck another vehicle.
The vehicle that was struck was pushed into the path of the oncoming train.
There was a child and a driver inside the vehicle that was pushed onto the tracks.
Officials were able to remove the child and the driver from the vehicle.
Two people were reportedly taken to an area hospital by ambulance and one woman was airlifted.
Officials said the Amtrak conductor says there are passengers on the train, but there are no reports of injuries to passengers or crew.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.
