Jackson police need public’s help identifying shooter in 2018 murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for the murder of Ketra Johnson.
Johnson was shot and killed while standing outside a home in the 200 block of Keener Avenue back in April of 2018.
The last known suspect description obtained by officers was of a dark complexioned black male, approximately 6’2, 180 lbs. who was wearing a dark colored warm-up type outfit.
He ran away from the scene after the shooting.
All prior leads have been exhausted by investigators.
Anyone, who knows anything about the death of Ketra Johnson, is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2500.
This investigation is ongoing.
