Funeral arrangements announced for Natchez middle school teacher killed, dumped in LA

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a well-loved Natchez school teacher who was killed after investigators believe he gave a ride to two men.
Police believe the two men pulled a gun on middle school teacher, Frederick McCray Jr. and shot him, then dumped his body at an old food plant under garbage and plywood in Louisiana.
Deputies arrested two suspects, Jimmy Lewis and Sedrick Tennessee and charged them with murder.
Family and friends mourn the loss of McCray, remembering him for the huge impact he had on students, and the community.
Memorial service/visitation: Friday June 28
5:00-7:00 p.m.
New Morning Star Baptist Church- 300 Morning Star Alley, Ferriday, LA 71334
Homegoing Celebration: Saturday June 29
2:00 p.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church- 117 Pilgrim Road, Natchez, MS 39210
Repast: Saturday, June 29
(immediately following burial)
Concordia Parish Community Center- 26356 Highway 15, Ferriday, LA, 71334
Arrangements are being made by Concordia Funeral Home at 609 Alabama Avenue in Ferriday Louisiana.
