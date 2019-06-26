Funeral arrangements announced for Natchez middle school teacher killed, dumped in LA

Police believe the two men pulled a gun on middle school teacher, Frederick McCray Jr. and shot him, then dumped his body at an old food plant under garbage and plywood in Louisiana.

Funeral arrangements announced for Natchez middle school teacher killed, dumped in LA
Frederick McCray Sr; Source: Family/friends
By Morgan Howard | June 26, 2019 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:58 AM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a well-loved Natchez school teacher who was killed after investigators believe he gave a ride to two men.

Police believe the two men pulled a gun on middle school teacher, Frederick McCray Jr. and shot him, then dumped his body at an old food plant under garbage and plywood in Louisiana.

Deputies arrested two suspects, Jimmy Lewis and Sedrick Tennessee and charged them with murder.

Family and friends mourn the loss of McCray, remembering him for the huge impact he had on students, and the community.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Memorial service/visitation: Friday June 28

5:00-7:00 p.m.

New Morning Star Baptist Church- 300 Morning Star Alley, Ferriday, LA 71334

Homegoing Celebration: Saturday June 29

2:00 p.m.

Pilgrim Baptist Church- 117 Pilgrim Road, Natchez, MS 39210

Repast: Saturday, June 29

(immediately following burial)

Concordia Parish Community Center- 26356 Highway 15, Ferriday, LA, 71334

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Arrangements are being made by Concordia Funeral Home at 609 Alabama Avenue in Ferriday Louisiana.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.