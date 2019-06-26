First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun & afternoon storms

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the day – weak high pressure to the east of the region will flow in muggy Gulf air. Highs will manage the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance for a few afternoon downpours. Downpours will fade with the daytime heating, as we drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to take us through your Thursday. Highs will sneak a little deeper into the lower 90s for most. Still, by the latter parts of the day, a chance for a few downpours and storms will in play.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper ridge will hold firm over the region through the majority of the forecast period – keeping rain chances in place on a typical daily basis amid temperatures that will also be typical for this time of the year. Highs will top out near 90°; lows near 70°. A mid-week pattern shift next week may bring higher chances of storms as we near Independence Day.
