Canton police searching for 39-year-old man reported missing by roommate

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department took a missing person report from Kamarion Porter on June 18, stating that his roommate Kenneth Terrell Walton went missing Friday, June 14. Porter told police that the pair shared an apartment at the Canton Village Apartments and nothing had seemed out of the ordinary prior to Walton’s disappearance, but he [Walton] talked to a friend of theirs who stated that he had been under a lot of stress lately.