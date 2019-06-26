Canton police searching for 39-year-old man reported missing by roommate

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department took a missing person report from Kamarion Porter on June 18, stating that his roommate Kenneth Terrell Walton went missing Friday, June 14. Porter told police that the pair shared an apartment at the Canton Village Apartments and nothing had seemed out of the ordinary prior to Walton’s disappearance, but he [Walton] talked to a friend of theirs who stated that he had been under a lot of stress lately.
Thirty-nine-year-old Kenneth Walton is described as a five-feet-seven-inches brown skinned man, weighing approximately 300 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a cross that reads ‘Rest In Peace Demarcus’.
Walton was last seen driving a 2004 champagne colored Toyota Avalon with Georgia license plate RBX 5573. He’s been listed as a missing person on National Crime Information Center.
The reporting party could not provide a clothing description of what Walton was last seen wearing.
If you have any questions regarding this investigation you can contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.
