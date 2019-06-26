Woman’s body found inside car in parking lot of Jackson church

By Morgan Howard | June 26, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 12:18 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church off Old Canton Road.

A woman’s body was found inside of a car in the parking lot at the church.

According to Sgt. Holmes, with Jackson Police, there are no signs of foul play. He said this is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Robbery homicide and mobile crime is on scene investigating.

We are working to get details on this developing story.

