Backwater flooding going down slightly; Still above 97 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, the U-S Army Corp Of Engineers opened the gates at Muddy Bayou at Eagle Lake.
It’s another attempt to drain out the backwater flooding covering 500,000 acres in the Delta.
The entire Eagle Lake community was also left without power after heavy storms moved through early Monday morning.
Power poles were blown down on Low Water Bridge Road. The poles toppled in over five feet of water. Power crews were on site working to restore the power Tuesday.
Residents in the flood zone say they are starting to see the floodwaters go down.
It’s dropped about 6 inches since the flood structures were opened in the last week though the backwater levels are still above 97 feet.
Warren county E.O.C. Director John Elfer said, “In other areas we are starting to see some relief. Not a lot, but we are starting to see portions of 465 in the Eagle Lake proper area and Eagle Lake Shore Road are starting to come off them.”
Rainfall forecasts not expected to add more water to the Delta, where a slow floodwater fall is expected to last into mid or late July.
Many Eagle Lake residents remain forced from their homes which have several feet of water in them. The cleanup from this historic event still weeks, maybe months away.
