61-year-old Yazoo City man dies after trapped inside home during fire

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 61-year-old man died in a house fire early Monday morning in Yazoo City.
According to Yazoo City Fire Marshal Kenneth Washington, Eddie Jones of Yazoo City, died in the fire.
The house sat at 411 Maynie Avenue and the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
When the fire department arrived, Jones was trapped inside the house. The response units were not able to get to him in time to save his life.
The Yazoo City Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Jones was the only person who lived at the home.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.
