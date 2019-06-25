UMMC police officers suspended after arrested man killed in traffic accident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pair of University of Mississippi Medical Center campus police officers have been suspended pending an investigation into how they handled an arrest and release.
Spokesman Marc Rolph confirms that Taaffe McGruder and Justin Harper arrested Jaylion Jim for public intoxication and trespassing Tuesday, June 18.
Rolph said the officers then tried to release Jim to Hinds County Detention Center authorities.
The Raymond facility did not accept Jim, and the Jackson Police Department reports he was struck and killed in an accident the same day on Highway 18 near Thousand Oaks Drive.
Jackson police say they are investigating the accident that occurred when the vehicle struck Jim, but it was not a hit-and-run and the accident is not chargeable.
At this point in the investigation, the victim’s actions may have lead to the accident and could have been intentional.
How Jim got to the location is part of the ongoing investigation.
