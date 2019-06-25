Two plead guilty in Canton voter fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exclusive video inside a Madison County Courtroom, where two of the people charged in Canton's voter fraud case plead guilty, two others turn down plea deals and are now heading to trial.
The day started off with a bomb threat confirmed by the Madison County Undersheriff. The Madison County Courthouse was evacuated before an all clear was given.
Valerie Smith is a former Canton City Clerk. She retired last December. In court Monday she pleaded guilty to violation of voter registration statutes. She receives probation for one year and was ordered to pay a fine to the county and an investigative fee by Judge Steve Ratcliff.
The second person to plead guilty is Donnell Robinson.
Prosecutor said, “He well knew he was not eligible to vote in the Ward 7 election. He was previously convicted of receiving stolen goods.”
Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor voter fraud. He is sentenced to one year in the county jail, but that was suspended. He is on misdemeanor probation for six months and ordered to pay a 250 dollar fine.
Canton city alderman Andrew Grant was also in court Monday.
Grant’s attorney said, “Sure judge, we have submitted twenty-one names of people we expect to call and we have a summary of what their testimony will be.”
He did not plead guilty and his case will now go to trial.
Also not pleading guilty, Courtney Rainey who is Canton's Director of Human and Cultural Needs. She also sits on the School Board. She faces multiple counts of voter fraud and a charge of intimidating a witness.
Rainey’s attorney said, “They’re asking for 14 years to serve, they ask that the two years to serve on every single one of the eight counts on which Miss Rainey is charged and these sentences would run consecutively.”
Turning down the plea deal, Rainey’s case is also heading to trial.
According to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office the trial date for Rainey and Grant is set for July 27th before Judge Dewey Arthur.
