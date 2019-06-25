Tornado in Raymond wipes out horse and donkey shelter

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado touched down in Raymond early Monday morning, and now a land owner in the area is picking up the pieces of what’s left of her animals’ home.
“When i first came out and saw it for myself I just wanted to cry, I had no idea what i was going to do,” said Paula Clarke.
A nightmare quickly turned into a reality for Clarke when she discovered her six rescue animals came face to face with an EF-1 tornado, losing their homes -- and almost losing their lives.
“The first thing that went through my mind was they could have been injured by flying debris," said Clarke. "I had no idea what I was about to drive into, they could have been hurt or cut or had pieces of wood in them.”
Trees were completely ripped from their roots, proving just how strong winds were.
But that's not the worst of it.
Clarke says the barn where her rescue animals take shelter was completely destroyed.
“I was here by myself and I couldn’t do a lot," she said. "I mean I couldn’t lift the building. I tried to move some panels but I was afraid to move too much or it could have collapsed on me.”
Clarke says they will have to completely rebuild the shelter for her animals from scratch, but is now relieved to see all six of her rescue animals safe and sound.
“They were given a second chance at life,” she said. “Life before they knew it was about to be over. They mean so much to me because I suffer from depression and just being around them uplifts me so much.”
CLICK HERE If you want to get involved in Paula Clarke’s journey to rebuild a home for her rescue animals.
