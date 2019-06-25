Supplemental deer feeding underway in flood zone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks began dropping bales of hay along the levee in Warren and Issaquena Counties.
The hay will provide deer - forced out of their natural habitat because of the flood - with much needed food.
Many of the deer are showing signs of starvation, with rib cages and hind quarters poking through their skin.
Residents say they have watched the animals downward trend and are glad the the supplemental feeding ban has been lifted.
Eagle Lake resident Donald Sims says he has watched the health of the deer deteriorate over the last few months. “I think that would be a good thing. They sure need to do something for them. It’s just a sad thing, it’s one of those deals where the water is just everywhere,” he said.
Residents in the area are also being allowed to use deer feeders as long as they apply for a permit.
Feeding deer had been prohibited in the area, and other parts of the state, as a way to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
