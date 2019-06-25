Miss Mississippi 2019 is off and running... even with a broken foot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 Mary Margaret Hyer is off the ground running. She made her first official visit to Batson Children’s Hospital Monday morning, and prepares to represent this state at Miss America.
Hyer is a graduate of Ole Miss, growing up in Hattiesburg. She is now preparing for her year to represent this state.
Hyer said, "I'm very proud of myself for everything I accomplished. This is like number one on my bucket list and I'm thrilled to serve our state."
Hyer will visit Batson Children's Hospital at UMMC each month during her reign.
“It’s my second day on the job, and I was actually here just a few weeks ago as Miss Riverbend which was my local title," she said. "I always have such a great time hanging out in a child’s life and playing Xbox, and making bracelets or doing puzzles and just talking.”
Winning the crown after three years of competition, Hyer says she hopes to visit all 82 counties to encourage Mississippians to sign up to be organ and tissue donors. Hyer’s mother was a kidney donor for her grandmother.
“Not everyone has the willing and able donor like we had and so we still need to be generous and giving and register as organ and tissue donors,” Hyer said.
She is preparing for the Miss America competition but details are still up in the air.
Hyer said, “We don’t even know when or where Miss America is going to be yet, but I’m thrilled that I will get to stand on that stage with this sash and this crown and represent this state that I love so much. I was born here, raised here, educated here and I’ll never leave. I love Mississippi and I’m just so happy to be Miss Mississippi.”
Miss Mississippi is still recuperating from a broken foot but she says it will not slow her down.
Miss America will air on NBC. Miss Mississippi says she will continue to work and wait for the date and location to be announced.
