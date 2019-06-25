Mayor issues statement after citizens’ file lawsuit against city of Jackson

I also want to comment directly on last week’s lawsuit filed against the City. It was filed by a former Jackson City Attorney and his current law partner. The former City Attorney held that position at the time the current water meter and billing system was purchased from Siemens. In fact, he reviewed and vouched for the legal sufficiency of that contract. In other words, he was a direct participant in the purchase of the system that he now claims has harmed his clients. His partner was also involved in the City’s purchase of the Siemens contract, serving as counsel on the bond that was issued to pay Siemens $90 million for their work. As a result, both attorneys are witnesses in the lawsuit their firm has filed. In addition, the former City Attorney has now sued his former client, the City of Jackson, related to a matter in which he directly participated in as service to its citizens. Such conduct is highly problematic and will be vehemently challenged on all fronts.