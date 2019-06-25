Lost Pizza Company closes sooner than expected after break-in

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the business’s Facebook page, Lost Pizza Company is closing after a break-in robbery Monday night.
According to the post, the company’s lease term was up at the location at Maywood Mart and they had already chosen not to renew their lease. Their last day open was supposed to be Sunday, June 30th, but due to the robbery and the damage from the break-in they are closing immediately.
The restaurant will move to a new location that has not yet been determined.
“This was a very difficult decision and we want to thank all of our loyal customers that have supported us over the past 5 years You all are awesome and we hope that you will continue to enjoy Lost Pizza at any or all of our 3 other Jackson metro locations"
