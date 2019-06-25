Jackson Police Department to roll out new body cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department hoping to become more transparent with residents, will roll out new body cameras today.
The Jackson police department a little late coming to the table with body cameras, as other police departments have been wearing them for some time.
Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department is expected to roll out the Getac Body cameras. This is something the city and JPD has been pushing for some time now.
Last year, the city council approved a $600,000 grant for body cameras for officers. The department later started testing cameras but that was only a 30-day trial.
At the time, police Chief James Davis welcomed the cameras saying they will make the officers more transparent. Some people in the community feel Jackson police needs cameras, because of alleged police brutality. These cameras can also exonerate officers, if they are accused of wrongdoing.
When it comes to body cameras, it raises other questions about privacy, the department's policy as far as when or if the officers will be able to turn them on and off.
Jackson police will hold a press conference today when the department makes the announcement at 4:00.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.