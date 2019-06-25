Grenada funeral home owner arrested on 14 counts for selling phony funeral plans

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Attorney General Jim Hood, a Grenada funeral home owner was arrested Monday on a 14-count indictment, accusing him of selling unfunded, prepaid funeral plans without a license, collecting burial insurance premiums without a license and related charges.
Fifty-one-year-old Eddie “Skeeter” Robinson, III was charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of embezzlement, three counts of false pretense, five counts of insurance fraud and one count of wire fraud. The majority of the charges were in relation to Robinson selling preneed contracts, also known as prepaid funerals, and related services, which he was not licensed to sell. He was arrested earlier this month on a six-count indictment for similar charges in DeSoto County.
Robinson’s funeral home is listed in the indictment under six names, including: DBA Eddie “Skeeter” Robinson Funeral Home, Robinson Funeral Home, Eddie Robinson Funeral Homes, Robinson Burial Association, Eddie Robinson Funeral Directors,and Eddie Robinson and Son Funeral Service.
If convicted, Robinson faces up to 80 years in prison, $110,000 in fines and restitution.
If you believe you are a victim of Robinson’s, you’re asked to call the Attorney General’s Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau at 601-359-4254.
