Grenada funeral home owner arrested on 14 counts for selling phony funeral plans

Fifty-one-year-old Eddie “Skeeter” Robinson, III was charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of embezzlement, three counts of false pretense, five counts of insurance fraud and one count of wire fraud. The majority of the charges were in relation to Robinson selling preneed contracts, also known as prepaid funerals, and related services, which he was not licensed to sell. He was arrested earlier this month on a six-count indictment for similar charges in DeSoto County.