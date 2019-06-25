Five charged with murder after father gunned down while playing basketball at Ridgeland park

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people have been charged with murder following the shooting death of a father who was gunned down while playing basketball at Midway Park in Ridgeland last Tuesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Kendrell Miller died Wednesday, June 19, a day after being shot in the head.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kaland Lemack McCollum, 16-year-old Lenzarius Jayquan Roberts, 17-year-old Christopher Dewayne Clark Tyler, 15-year-old Isaiah Roderick Evans and 22-year-old Darius Joseph Farmer are all charged with murder.
Evans, Tyler and Roberts have all been given a $1 million bond. McCollum and Farmer will have an initial appearance soon and their bonds will be set accordingly.
The white Chevrolet truck believed to have been used in the crime has since been recovered.
Police say Miller was more than likely completely unrelated to the beef that caused the shooting.
