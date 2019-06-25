First Alert Forecast: seasonable June setup

TUESDAY: After starting off in the 70s; expect summer heat to crank up through the day – getting back to the upper 80s and lower 90s through the afternoon. Yet another round of showers and storms may develop through the latter half of the day and could produce a strong storm or two. Lows will drop into the 70s, while there will still be a risk for a storm during overnight period.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the day – weak high pressure to the east of the region will flow in muggy Gulf air. Highs will manage the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance for a few afternoon downpours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: While high pressure will build over the region through mid-week, tempering rain chances a bit, expect a daily opportunity for a few storms to develop with the daytime heating. Highs will generally top out near 90°, lows near 70. As the ridge breaks down a bit through the weekend ahead, rain chances will also take a slightly upward trend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
