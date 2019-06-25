Crew strike gas line in Yazoo County; Police dispatchers, personnel relocated

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - A water line crew in Yazoo County accidentally struck a gas line around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
This caused dispatchers from the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, as well as some police department personnel, to be moved to a separate building.
The gas line has since been repaired, but it may be tomorrow before the water line is fixed.
Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency Director Jack Willingham said the relocation was standard protocol.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.