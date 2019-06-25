Cedric Willis, 44

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cedric Willis, a 44-year-old black male, was found dead Monday, June 24, 2019, in the street after being shot multiple times, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at the corner of Dewitt Avenue and Bailey Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Investigators found Willis lying at the corner, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the upper part of his body.
Holmes said Willis had died before officers arrived.
No arrests have been made in this case.
