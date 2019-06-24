Storm leaves behind damage after moving across state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are several reports of storm damage after a squall line moved through the state overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
WARREN COUNTY:
-Reports of trees and power lines down through the county. Strong straight line winds in Vicksburg caused some of these downed trees and power lines, and possible tornado damage in the NE corner of the county.
- Trees/power lines down in Natchez/Adams County*Tree down on Bunkley Road south of Roxie (Franklin County)
COPIAH COUNTY:
- Law enforcement straight line wind damage causing multiple reports of trees and power lines down on Highway 28 and Sylvarena Road.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY:
- Tree snapped on Rosebud Street
YAZOO COUNTY:
- Trees down on Vaughan Road
HINDS COUNTY:
- Several trees and power lines down across the county, including on Port Gibson Road, Lebanon Pine Grove Rd., Adams Station Rd. and Cayuga Rd.
- Tree down on Sewanee Drive in Jackson
- Trees snapped and roof damage to a building at Central Hinds Academy (in Raymond)
HOLMES COUNTY:
- Multiple trees down on Highway 51 and Ballground Rd.
