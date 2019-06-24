Renado Brady, 33

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Renado Brady, a 33-year-old black man, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, hours after he had been shot, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place on Country Club Drive near Clinton Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m.
When investigators arrived, they found Brady lying near a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back.
Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he died that afternoon.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
