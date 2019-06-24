Remembering Kendrell Miller: Friends, family hold vigil for the father gunned down in Ridgeland shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A community is still mourning the loss of 23-year-old father Kendrell Miller who was gunned down during a drive by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Saturday night, friends and family of Miller are chose to honor and remember his life.
A vigil was held at the scene where Miller tragically lost his life.
The people who loved and knew him best came out to show their support, and honor Miller’s life.
Montae Crump met Miller on the basketball court 4 years ago.
“He was a great person, always had a smile on his face. He loved his daughter... his friends. If we needed him he was there. If he needed us we were there. What happened is a bad situation but we will always be there. Just like he was to us we will be there for his family.”
“He touched lives. He touched hearts you know.”
Miller's first cousin, Tongula Williams, says Miller had a big heart, and an even bigger smile.
“He was one of the ones you could be mad at for a minute, but just seeing his smile you would instantly forget what you were even mad about.”
Williams says the vigil is just a reminder of how many lives Miller touched.
“You look around, you will see all the fruit he bared. He was just really great at love!”
Friends and family say they believe Miller is gone too soon -- but there is one special thing they will never forget about Kendrell Miller.
"His smile... man... just look at it on these pictures. His big smile!”
“His smile... just that smile.”
Bond on each was set at $1 million.
