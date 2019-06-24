Over 9,500 waking up without power due to storms

Source: Entergy
By Morgan Howard and Keisha Green | June 24, 2019 at 4:41 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:24 AM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 9000 people are waking up without power across the state due to storms moving through Monday morning.

Adams County: 3122 customers affected

Hinds County: 1,345 customers affected

Amite County: 157 customers affected

Claiborne County: 138 customers affected

Copiah County: 246 customers affected

Rankin County: 165 customers affected

Madison County: 25 customers affected

Scott County: 4 customers affected

Warren County: 1,927 customers affected

Yazoo County: 1 customer affected

Pike County: 682 customers affected

Lincoln County: 1,501 customers affected

Holmes County: 12 customers affected

Storms are moving across the state this morning, some storms could contain tornadoes and strong winds.

