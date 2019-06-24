Over 9,500 waking up without power due to storms

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 9000 people are waking up without power across the state due to storms moving through Monday morning.
Adams County: 3122 customers affected
Hinds County: 1,345 customers affected
Amite County: 157 customers affected
Claiborne County: 138 customers affected
Copiah County: 246 customers affected
Rankin County: 165 customers affected
Madison County: 25 customers affected
Scott County: 4 customers affected
Warren County: 1,927 customers affected
Yazoo County: 1 customer affected
Pike County: 682 customers affected
Lincoln County: 1,501 customers affected
Holmes County: 12 customers affected
Storms are moving across the state this morning, some storms could contain tornadoes and strong winds.
