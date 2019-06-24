Magee Airport awarded $450,000 for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Magee Municipal Airport has been awarded a $450,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant for the rehabilitation of the airport runway.
This grant will help develop a stronger economy for Magee.
“Having a sound local infrastructure is a vital piece of economic development in Mississippi communities. This grant will go a long way in growing our economy and providing jobs for Mississippians,” Congressman Michael Guest said.
Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao released a statement on the importance of airport infrastructure in developing strong local economies.
“The Department [of Transportation] has been investing heavily in our nation’s airport infrastructure, which will strengthen economic growth and create jobs in communities across the country,” said Secretary Chao.
