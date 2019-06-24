First Alert Forecast: stormy early, steamy afternoon

MONDAY: A bit stormy to start off the work week across central Mississippi – a wave of storms will exit the region through the morning hours. A few of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Expect a partly sunny afternoon with a few pop-up storms through the afternoon. Highs will run cooler than through the weekend, in the 80s to near 90.
TUESDAY: After starting off in the 70s; expect summer heat to crank up through the day – getting back to the upper 80s and lower 90s through the afternoon. Yet another round of showers and storms may develop through the latter half of the day and could produce a strong storm or two. Lows will drop into the 70s, while there will still be a risk for storm during overnight period.
EXTENDED FORECAST: While high pressure will build over the region through mid-week, tempering rain chances a bit, expect a daily opportunity for a few storms to develop with the daytime heating. Highs will generally top out near 90°, lows near 70. As the ridge breaks down a bit through the weekend ahead, rain chances will also take a slightly upward trend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
