Bus carrying members of Clinton church goes up in flames, none injured

TICKFAW, La. (WLBT) - A charter bus carrying members from a Clinton church went up in flames Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 3:15 p.m. in Tickfaw, Louisiana.
Public Information Officer Gary Sandifer with the Natalbany Fire Department says that the bus driver noticed something strange going on with the tires so he got off the interstate to check on them.
That's when the bus went up in flames.
No one was injured.
The bus was carrying members of Morrison Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton.
