Belhaven University earns full NCAA membership

Head Football Coach Blaine McCorkle expressed, "It is very exciting to finally be a full member of the NCAA and the ASC. Our Athletics Director Scott Little and our entire administration has worked tirelessly to make this a reality and it makes all our jobs as coaches easier and we can't thank them enough. We now have something to compete for without an asterisk. It is now easier to give future Blazers definitive answers as to who we are without explanation. I know I speak for all the coaches at Belhaven when I say what a relief it is to have this process behind us and now we can solely focus as a department on the things that truly matter such as growing our department, ministering to our athletes and competing for legitimate championships."