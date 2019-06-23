15-year-old Vicksburg boy killed in UTV accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old Vicksburg boy was killed in a UTV accident in Madison Parish, Louisiana, Saturday morning.
The teen has been identified as Carson Kurtz.
According to officials, Kurtz was riding on a farm road at a high rate of speed by himself when the accident happened.
Police were called to the accident around 5:21 a.m. where Kurtz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carson Kurtz attended Vicksburg Catholic School and his funeral will be held Tuesday, June 25th.
