Jackson residents want citywide cleanup event more often

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A “Let’s Go Clean Jackson” event was held Saturday at Smith Wills Stadium on Lakeland Drive.
The city’s Solid Waste Division had dumpsters available so residents could get rid of household furniture, small appliances and yard debris.
James Hitt lives in Fondren. He stated he thought the city only held the event every quarter. He wants it held more often.
Hitt said, “They were doing it once a month, which I thought wasn’t frequent enough. I try to help neighbors with their limbs in my neighborhood. I pile up stuff in the back and then bring it down here. I wish the city would go back to at least once-a-month. I think keeping the city beautiful is important not only for our neighborhood value but for those visiting the city as well.”
William Sims is a maintenance worker for the city. He said, “Let’s be proud of our city instead of it looking like a junk yard. I think it should go back to the second Saturday of every month so we can keep Jackson looking beautiful.”
Sims said the next citywide cleanup is July 13th.
