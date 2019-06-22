WATCH LIVE: Miss Mississippi 2019

By China Lee | June 22, 2019 at 6:53 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 7:07 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -

Tonight, one talented woman will be crowned the new Miss Mississippi!

45 contestants arrived in Vicksburg nearly one week ago for a chance a the crown.

WLBT’s Maggie Wade has been there every step of the way for the busy competition week.

Before tonight’s events WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm and at 7:30 p.m. followed by the main event which begins at 8 pm.

The Miss Mississippi pageant will be aired exclusively on WLBT and on WLBT.com.

[ CLICK HERE for more Miss Mississippi 2019 content ]

The Miss Mississippi contest began in 1934 and has been held in Vicksburg since 1958. Four Miss Mississippi’s have won the Miss America crown; Mary Ann Mobley (1959), Lynda Lee Mead (1960), Cheryl Prewitt (1980), Susan Akin (1986).

The Miss Mississippi Corporation is a non-profit 501(c)4 corporation and all proceeds go to fund efforts to grant scholarships to the participants.

