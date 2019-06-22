WATCH LIVE: Miss Mississippi 2019

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -
Tonight, one talented woman will be crowned the new Miss Mississippi!
45 contestants arrived in Vicksburg nearly one week ago for a chance a the crown.
WLBT’s Maggie Wade has been there every step of the way for the busy competition week.
Before tonight’s events WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm and at 7:30 p.m. followed by the main event which begins at 8 pm.
The Miss Mississippi pageant will be aired exclusively on WLBT and on WLBT.com.
The Miss Mississippi contest began in 1934 and has been held in Vicksburg since 1958. Four Miss Mississippi’s have won the Miss America crown; Mary Ann Mobley (1959), Lynda Lee Mead (1960), Cheryl Prewitt (1980), Susan Akin (1986).
The Miss Mississippi Corporation is a non-profit 501(c)4 corporation and all proceeds go to fund efforts to grant scholarships to the participants.
