Reaction and Recap of MSU’s loss to Louisville in CWS

OMAHA, Nebraska. (WLBT) - Mississippi State end their season on a heartbreaking 9th inning hit to center field. Louisville’s Drew Campbell’s hit it far enough to have a cardinal jet home for the game winning run, sending the Diamond Dawgs back home.
The ninth inning surge from the Cardinals left Mississippi State in shock. Coach Lemonis talked about what it took for the Cards to down the Dawgs.
“Great college baseball game. Tip your hat to Louisville; they got a couple great hits there late. But really proud of our guys, the way they played, the way they have fought all year long. It’s just a tremendous group of kids that would just never quit. That’s kind of how you had to beat us on the last swing, because our guys just have that never die attitude,” said Lemonis.
Former Brandon bulldog J.T. Ginn got the start for State and did not allow any runs in six innings.
The Diamond Dawgs got on the board in the 4th inning. Rowdey Jordan hit one over to right field just out of reach of the Cardinal outfielder. Justin Foscue races home for a run.
Then Gunner Halter chops one down the middle to have Rowdey Jordan get home for another run. 2-0 Bulldogs at that point.
In the 7th inning, Tanner Allen belts one to center field and Jake Mangum races home for the third run of the game.
“You know, hats off to Louisville. They pitched a heck of a game. We couldn’t really get much going offensively and they got timely hitting when they needed it most. You know, hats off to them," said Mangum.
Jared Leibelt and Cole Gordon relieve Ginn and the Cardinals bring in four runs. Two in the 7th and 9th inning. The Cardinals did not allow a run in the last two innings.
“The last inning.. it was like a roller coaster, or suddenly the roller coaster ended and you fell off. There’s not really much else to it. It’s not a very good feeling knowing that this is the last time I’m going to wear these colors with these boys, and it’s definitely hard to take,”said Gilbert.
Jake Mangum says he leaves the program in good hands. The future New York Met made sure to remind everyone that he believes Coach Lemonis will win a national championship with the Bulldogs one day.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.