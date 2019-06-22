MISS MISSISSIPPI 2019: Winners announced in final round of preliminary competition

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 is getting underway in Vicksburg. 45 women from across the state are competing for a chance at the crown and for a spot in the Miss America Pageant.
The preliminary winners in the third and final round are as follows:
TALENT
Mary Margaret Hyer - Miss Riverbend
SOCIAL IMPACT STATEMENT AND EVENING WEAR
Macy Mitchell - Miss Hattiesburg
WLBT will be airing a Miss Mississippi Special at 7 pm, followed by the pageant at 8 pm.
